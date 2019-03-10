Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey A. Blegen. View Sign

Jeffrey Alvin Blegen Jeff, age 58, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Everett, WA. He was born in Staples, MN, to John and Betty Blegen. As a young child, his family relocated to Glendale, CA. When he was a teen, Jeff moved to Goldbar, WA, with his brother-in-law, Michael. He stayed and continued to make his home in Washington- in Snohomish and Skagit counties. At age 25, Jeff's daughter was born. As a young man, he worked as a logger. Jeff was a skilled mechanic, carpenter and machinist. His vast array of hands-on projects demonstrate his thoughtful, unconventional methods and out-of-the-box thinking. His most recent project was restoring a 1936 Buick. He was at home in the outdoors, enjoying Washington summers boating and camping, especially on Lake Chelan. He genuinely admired nature, thoroughly enjoying the mountains, deserts and valleys on his recent trips throughout the Western states. Jeff will be missed by his sisters, brother and their families, Andrea (Randal), Sonja (George), Dale (Laura), Corrine, Leah (John); brother-in-law, Michael (Kathi); many nephews and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles, grandnephews and grand-nieces; extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life, will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 3:00pm, Stanwood Foursquare Church Annex, 27007 90th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA 98292.



