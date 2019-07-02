Jeffrey Alan Graber Jeff passed away at Providence Hospital, Colby Campus at the age of 60 on June 19, 2019. He is survived by his mother, LaWana Graber and two nephews, Ty and Jake Graber. Waiting for him in Heaven are his grandparents, Garnet and Lyda Phelps; sister, Susan Brimm; and brother, Todd Graber. Most of his life has been spent in Snohomish County although he did live in Oregon for a short time. When Jeff could no longer work because of an accident on the job, it seemed that the joy just departed from his day to day existence. Fishing and hunting were no longer an option. He was not very good at sitting doing nothing. Now he will be able to race those motorcycles with his brother and fly like the wind. Per Jeff's wishes there will be no services. Private interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Everett, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 2, 2019