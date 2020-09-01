Jeffrey Alan Thomas Beloved Grandfather, Father, brother and son

Born in Salt Lake City on June 28th, 1958, to H. Gregg and Lorrain M. Thomas.

Jeff attended Alderwood Jr. High and Lynnwood High School, graduating in the class of 76.

He was an active member of the Open-Door Baptist church in Lynnwood WA. He was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loved the twice weekly teleconferencing Bible studies with his mother, brothers, and cousins in Christ that he had started with his mom 4+ years ago.

He was diagnosed in 2015 with prostate cancer and fought the good fight to the very end, always seeking Jesus and praising His name for the work He performed at Calvary for the regenerate sinner.

Throughout his many trials, no matter what difficulties life had in store for him, he never gave up and never lost sight of the prize that is this; a personal relationship with Jesus of Nazareth.

He is preceded in death by his father- H. Gregg Thomas, his first wife- Julie Howell and second wife- Carol Paskovskis. He is survived by his daughter- Sophia, his son- Nigel, his mother- Lorraine M. (Barnum) Thomas- brother William Thomas and a grandson- Israel Hopper (all of Everett, WA), and brothers Steven Thomas and Randy Thomas (Salt Lake City),

No services are planned at this time. His ashes will be interned in the family plot in Salt Lake City.

O death, where is they sting? O grave, where is thy victory? Until we meet again. Amen!

June 28, 1958 - August 29, 2020