August 27, 1959 - April 4, 2020 Jeffrey Dean Bergam, 60 of Arlington, Washington lost his 2 ½ year courageous battle with esophageal cancer on April 4, 2020. Jeff was born on August 27, 1959 in Arlington, Washington where he spent all of his life. Jeff had multiple occupations during his life, starting with Arlington Thrifty Foods for 15 years, a journeyman millwright for 21 years and ending as a hydro mechanic for the Snohomish County PUD. Jeff was best known for his love of fishing and hunting. He could tell one of the greatest "Fishing" stories. Jeff loved the outdoors and spending time with friends and family; fishing, crabbing and shrimping in the San Juan Islands. Jeff leaves his wife of 30 years, Robin; and daughter, MacKenzie; his siblings, Lori (Ross) Hubbard, Steve (Anne) Bergam, Linda Funk; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Marilyn (Mattson) Bergam; and son, Carl. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Providence Regional Cancer Partnership for their extraordinary care during Jeff's treatments. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County. A Celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date.



