Jeffrey Lee "Biff" Brown March 1954 – March 2020 Jeffrey Lee Brown, 65, took life's checkered flag on March 17, 2020. A lifelong racing fan, the green flag dropped when he was born on March 20, 1954 in Seattle, WA to Gene and Valerie Brown and was the first of a tight knit family that he loved and adored. He was followed by Connie (Pat Trine), Steve (Pamela), hit the proverbial lotto with "favorite" brother Gerald (maybe that is where all his luck went), and David (Becky). He left behind his first wife, Connie Robertson and their two children, Jarrod and his wife Rebecca Robertson; as well Andrea and her husband Matt Renouard. Jeff also had two step-children after marrying Toni Lopez that he loved as his own in Racquel Lopez and Kristian Kolberg. He also adored his grandchildren, Katrina (predeceased), Riley, Lillian, Vivienne and Winston as well as his nieces and nephews. Janell Seabrook (Trine), Holly Morrow (Brown), Keri Helenius (Trine), Daniel Brown, Tyler Trine, Krista York, Jordan Brown, Jacob Brown and Mitchell Brown as well as their spouses and children. Jeff was a long-time season ticket holder at Skagit Speedway, where he could be found most Saturday nights from April to September. He also enjoyed having the annual Brownsville Family campout at the Super Dirt Cup in June. He used to tell his daughter," heck, you never know, you could have wound up marrying Kasey Kahne since you kids grew up at the track." Many family trips revolved around racing and provided so many amazing and funny memories that will not be forgotten. Other than family and racing, Jeff loved music. Although his band The Garagers had a limited set list and never hit it big, music was also a big part of his life as he spent many years compiling a large record collection and loved to rock out and share his joy with anyone who would listen. Jeff was warm, funny, caring and had an infectious laugh and great sense of humor even when life threw him a curveball or two as luck was not always on his side. So much so, he once lost his "lucky" brooch in a casino in Laughlin, NV. All kidding aside, Jeff said he was lucky to have such a great family in his life which extended far beyond his siblings, children and grand-children and life partner Sharon Joyner. Jeff had a large group of friends that loved him and will miss him as well. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.



