Obituary

Jennie Sophie (Torget) Walvatne Jennie Sophie Walvatne died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Arlington, WA, at the age of 89. She is survived by her four children: Mike (Lorene), Christine (Craig Yateman), Diane (Jim Bostick) and Jeff (Debbie). She is also survived by siblings: Henry Torget and Betty Allen. Jennie also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her beloved and devoted husband: Edwin Walvatne; siblings: Arthur and Sylvia and parents: John and Borghild Torget. Jennie was born on August 5, 1929 in Seattle, WA. She attended Ballard High school and met Edwin Lloyd Walvatne, the love of her life, while at the local ice-skating rink in the winter of 1946. They married a year later in 1947. Jennie worked for a short time at Sears Roebuck Co. in Seattle. Ed and Jennie quickly began their family after getting married. She raised her family in the Edmonds, WA, area and was a wonderful wife and loving mother. Her family was everything to her. Ed and Jennie moved to Lopez Island, WA, in 1974 to enjoy the quiet beauty and they quickly became favorites amongst the small Island community. Jennie was active in the local Grange and participated in community events including baking pies for Bingo, participating in the turkey shoot and 4th of July Parade. Jennie was also active in volunteering during local and national elections helping at the voting poles. Her Lopez friends were seen as extended family. Jennie will be remembered as a kind gentle soul whose smile lit up a room, whose giggle was infectious and her hospitality unmatched. A celebration of her life will be held at Evans Funeral Home in Anacortes, WA, on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 2:00pm with an ice cream social to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jennie's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Medical Center at StJude.org . The entire family would like to thank Christine and Diane for their loving, dedicated care over the last two years tending to Jennie's daily needs. She had the comfort of departing this world amongst caring family and in her own bedroom at Jim and Diane's home. To share memories of Jennie please fill out the guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com or Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

