Jennifer was born on March 3, 1955 in Ellensburg, Washington to John and Patricia Owen while they were attending Central Washington College. She was soon followed by sisters, Susan in 1956 and Julie in 1957. Jennifer was raised primarily in Shoreline, except for a few years the family spent in Woodinville, WA, when the girls were very young. She graduated from Shoreline High School in 1973. Jennifer went to work full time in March 1973 at Fircrest School in Shoreline. She worked there for 30 plus years as an attendant counselor, claims manager and safety officer. She retired from Fircrest, then years later went back to work there part time in the duty office. At the time of her passing she had been employed at Countryside Montessori in Kirkland, WA, for more than a decade. In 2002 Jennifer became a foster mom to Savannah Grace, who she adopted in 2003. She loved being a mom and Savannah was the light of her life. Jennifer passed away from cancer on November 10, 2019 while in the wonderful care of Hospice. Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Savannah; sisters, Susan Fortner (Ken) and Julie Stifter (Patrick); nieces, and nephews, Amy Stifter, Michael Stifter (Amanda), Emily Stifter, Kimmy Robb (Darren), John Fortner (Taylor), and Molly Lunde (Erich). She is also survived by great nieces, a great nephew, cousins, friends and neighbors. Jennifer was a loving, caring, giving person who will be missed more than words can say. We love you! Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice -Hospice Care Center. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7,2019 at 10 am at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, Lynnwood Washington.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019