Jennifer (Jenn) Kaylynn Peterson 1986 - 2020 Jennifer (Jenn) Kaylynn Peterson, 33, was born December 14, 1986 in Redmond, WA and passed January 6, 2020, too soon and unexpectedly, in Phoenix, AZ. Jennifer had a love of fashion, a love of makeup, and a love of music. She had a passion for city life with dreams of one day living in New York City. She had a huge heart and those close to her will always be grateful for the time and encouragement she gave them. She was always there to support her friends and those she cared about. She was giving, supportive and the best friend anyone could ask for. She was also a very talented artist, she enjoyed using that talent with writing, applying makeup, and hair styling. She loved the Wizard of Oz , and now she has passed "somewhere over the rainbow," where she joins her grandmother, Patricia Ann Webber. Jenn leaves behind her mother, Erica Marie VanCleave of Phoenix, AZ; her father, Craig Allen Peterson (Lynn) of Redmond, WA; her brothers: Austin VanCleave and Nicholas Peterson; sister, Kristin Peterson; her grandmother, Kay Davita (Joe) of Surprise, AZ; her grandfathers, George Webber (Nellie) of Pateros, WA, and Ted Peterson of Lynnwood, WA; along with an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins; and her person and best friend Megan Reas. Jenn was a dreamer and we can hear her say, "Someday I'll wish upon a star and wake up where the clouds are far behind me." The best of her lives on in those she leaves behind, and we can imagine her at peace, enjoying her best dream ever. She will be missed always. A celebration of her life will be held on February 9, 2020 at the Harbour Pointe Golf Club in Mukilteo, WA from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.



