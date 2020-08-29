1/1
Jerad Matthew Parcells
1989 - 2020
Jerad Mathew Parcells was born in Everett on September 20, 1989. He passed peacefully at his home in Mukilteo on August 17, 2020.

He leaves his parents Karen and Scott Parcells, grandmother Janice Henry, aunts and uncles Leanne Jinneman, Lynda (Mike) McKinney, Patrick (AnnBeth) Parcells and cousins Ryan Parcells, Emily Rose and Megan King. Jerald also leaves behind his much loved extended family Cory and Caitlyn West and their children, Cayne, Melo and Lennox.

Jerad had a passion for all sports, particularly basketball. As a young child he spent many hours at the Mukilteo Boys and Girls Club honing his basketball skils and where he formed many lasting friendships and life long friends. He attended the Mukilteo schools, graduating from Kamiak High in 2008.

Donations may be made in his name to the Mukilteo Boys and Girls Club, the Arthritis Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Memorial Services for Jerad will be held at a later date, a notice will be published.

September 20, 1989 - August 17, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
