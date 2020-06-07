Jerald J. Johnson
March 15, 1938 - May 4, 2020 Jerry J. Johnson, 82, was born March 15, 1938, to Alex and Justeena Johnson in Minot, ND. After a valiant four-year battle with cancer, Jerry passed on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Newcastle, WA. For nearly 50 years, Jerry worked as a skilled painter at PACCAR and Blue Streak Finishers, retiring in 2008. He was a gifted artist and avid sports fan. Jerry beamed with joy while watching the Mariners, Huskies, and Seahawks. Throughout retirement he was very active with New Life Church in Everett and, was a truly altruistic person. Jerry is survived by his three sons; Chris, Jeff, Tim, and six grandchildren. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when social gathering restrictions are lifted.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jun. 7, 2020.
