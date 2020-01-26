Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy "Jay" Newman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeremy Newman Jeremy "Jay" Newman passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 65. He was the life partner of Sherryl Conklin and they shared six beautiful years together. Jay was born on October 11, 1954 in Walla Walla, WA to his parents, Veldis and Avanelle Newman. He graduated from ITT Tech with a degree in engineering, and worked for the Tulalip Casino as a Maintenance Supervisor for nearly 18 years. Jay was a diehard Seahawks fan who loved the annual beach trips to Oregon with Sherryl to celebrate their shared birthdays. Jay had a great sense of humor and was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. He had big love for their dog, Roxy, who followed him everywhere he went. Jay was a devoted father who treasured the time he spent with his sons, Sherryl's children, grand children and great grand children. He had a tremendous amount of love to give to everyone who was around him. Jay is survived by Sherryl; his sons: Jeremy (Candace) Newman and Jacob (Leslie) Newman; brothers: Richard (Susan) Newman and Michael (Susan) Newman. There will be a celebration of Jay's life for family and friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tulalip Casino in the Chinook Room #4.



Jeremy Newman Jeremy "Jay" Newman passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 65. He was the life partner of Sherryl Conklin and they shared six beautiful years together. Jay was born on October 11, 1954 in Walla Walla, WA to his parents, Veldis and Avanelle Newman. He graduated from ITT Tech with a degree in engineering, and worked for the Tulalip Casino as a Maintenance Supervisor for nearly 18 years. Jay was a diehard Seahawks fan who loved the annual beach trips to Oregon with Sherryl to celebrate their shared birthdays. Jay had a great sense of humor and was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. He had big love for their dog, Roxy, who followed him everywhere he went. Jay was a devoted father who treasured the time he spent with his sons, Sherryl's children, grand children and great grand children. He had a tremendous amount of love to give to everyone who was around him. Jay is survived by Sherryl; his sons: Jeremy (Candace) Newman and Jacob (Leslie) Newman; brothers: Richard (Susan) Newman and Michael (Susan) Newman. There will be a celebration of Jay's life for family and friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tulalip Casino in the Chinook Room #4. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close