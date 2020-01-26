Jeremy Newman Jeremy "Jay" Newman passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 65. He was the life partner of Sherryl Conklin and they shared six beautiful years together. Jay was born on October 11, 1954 in Walla Walla, WA to his parents, Veldis and Avanelle Newman. He graduated from ITT Tech with a degree in engineering, and worked for the Tulalip Casino as a Maintenance Supervisor for nearly 18 years. Jay was a diehard Seahawks fan who loved the annual beach trips to Oregon with Sherryl to celebrate their shared birthdays. Jay had a great sense of humor and was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. He had big love for their dog, Roxy, who followed him everywhere he went. Jay was a devoted father who treasured the time he spent with his sons, Sherryl's children, grand children and great grand children. He had a tremendous amount of love to give to everyone who was around him. Jay is survived by Sherryl; his sons: Jeremy (Candace) Newman and Jacob (Leslie) Newman; brothers: Richard (Susan) Newman and Michael (Susan) Newman. There will be a celebration of Jay's life for family and friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tulalip Casino in the Chinook Room #4.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020