Jerome P. Fitzgerald

Service Information
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Edwards Catholic Church
161 6th Ave. East
Twin Falls, ID
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:30 PM
Canyon Crest Event Center
330 Canyon Crest Drive
Twin Falls, ID
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Peter Fitzgerald March 25, 1955- August 2, 2019 Jerome Fitzgerald, 64, formerly of Marysville, WA, passed away August 2, 2019 at his home in Idaho. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church at 161 6th Ave. East, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jerome requested a party in his honor so please join the family in celebrating his life at 5:30 p.m., August 22, at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. In honor of Jerome's famous sweet tooth, guests are asked to bring their favorite desserts to share after dinner.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.