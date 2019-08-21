Peter Fitzgerald March 25, 1955- August 2, 2019 Jerome Fitzgerald, 64, formerly of Marysville, WA, passed away August 2, 2019 at his home in Idaho. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church at 161 6th Ave. East, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jerome requested a party in his honor so please join the family in celebrating his life at 5:30 p.m., August 22, at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. In honor of Jerome's famous sweet tooth, guests are asked to bring their favorite desserts to share after dinner.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 21, 2019