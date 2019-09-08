July 24, 1943- August 27, 2019 Jerome Bussert, age 76, passed away August 27, 2019 at Seattle VA Hospital. He was born in Wenatchee and grew up in Grand Coulee, WA. He lived and raised his family in Arlington, WA. Jerome is survived by his wife of 49 years, Julia Bussert, son (42) Shawn Bussert, and daughter (48) Michelle Bussert. He leaves behind three grandsons, several step grandchildren, and sisters, Lonna and Debbie. Jerome had three cherished friendships (The Poor Four) from childhood to the day he passed. He was so very grateful for all his many friends and family. Jerome was also a retired volunteer firefighter of 30 years, is a US Navy Veteran, and a comedian to all he knew. Jerome was loved by all lucky enough to cross his path. A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on September 15, 2019 at the Arlington Pioneer Hall in Arlington, WA. This will be a potluck style event.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019