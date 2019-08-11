Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry A. Molstad. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Allen Molstad Jerry Molstad, 70, of Cicero, WA, passed away August 5, 2019 with his loving wife by his side, holding his hand. Jerry was born in Oaks, ND, October 22, 1948 to Arnold and Elaine Molstad. The family moved to Arlington, WA, in 1951. After graduation Jerry joined the Army and served with Blackhorse 11th Armored Cavalry in Vietnam. Jerry worked his way up to supervisor at the PUD, before retiring for health reasons. Now he was able to pursue his passion for fishing. Jerry was grateful for 29 years 10 months in the AA fellowship. He moved to his little farm at Cicero in 2002. He reconnected with his soul mate, Bonnie Meng, in 2011 and she joined him on the farm in 2012. They enjoyed seven and one half years together, 10 months as husband and wife. Jerry leaves his beloved Bonnie; brothers, Dave (Verna) and Richard (Nancy); daughter, Jani; grand-children, Jordan, Trevor and Taylor. Many nieces, nephew, and cousins that he loved so much. Going before him, his dad, mom, brother, Chuck, sister, Joyce. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana, WA. Private burial at the Arlington Cemetery.





