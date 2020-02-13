Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Dean Lansing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 2, 1963 - Feb. 11, 2020 Jerry passed peacefully at Providence Hospice care center in Everett, WA on February 11, 2020, after a long battle with Cancer. He was 56 years old. He was born June 2, 1963 to Albert and Karen Lansing at Everett General Hospital. Jerry spent his school years in Lake Stevens, WA. He graduated in 1981. Jerry was a Journeyman Carpenter in Local #562. He also worked many years for Bayliner Boats in Arlington, WA. Jerry liked the outdoors and spending time with his Uncle Mike Woolery on Mike's boat, fishing, crabbing, and shrimping. He is survived by his parents; sister, Denise Anderson, nephews, Will, Duncan and Joshua. He also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Catholic Mass will be held on February 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2617 Cedar in Everett, at 11:30am. A reception to follow at Henson Hall. The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the staff at the Cancer Partnership at Providence Regional in Everett, for their excellent care during Jerry's long fight. Also to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Providence Hospice of Snohomish County. They treated Jerry as one of their own, with tenderness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Food bank at our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.



