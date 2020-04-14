Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Manuel Azevedo Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 28, 1949 - April 1, 2020 Jerry Manuel Azevedo, Sr. of Lyle, WA, a self- proclaimed storyteller, jokester and a foodie in his own right, set forth on a new journey Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Marysville, CA, spending the previous 20 years in Everett, WA. Jerry left on his journey as he was riding his horse, Silver, through the woods late one evening, rounding the bend of Whatchamacallit River. He quietly passed the crocodile pit, and, as he rounded the river's bend, he was attacked by a Bear that was 15 feet and weighed more than 3,000 pounds. Or maybe not. We know that would be the Story he would like us to believe. Jerry left on his journey preceded by his children, Jerry Azevedo, Jr., Jesse, and Maria Lugo; brother, Donald; and parents, Irene and Elias Azevedo; and former wife, Isabel Pinzon. He leaves his children, Carrie, Christina, Karen, Luwanna, Donald, David, Peter, Paul, Glenda, Gary, Gerald David, and Christine; many nieces and nephews; and sister, Phyllis Azevedo, to battle the mountain lions with his cherished and loving wife, Sharon Azevedo, to take the reigns. Jerry was known to brag a bit of his 40+ grandbabies and great grandbabies (no exaggeration). It really is hard to know how many exactly, as he made up different nicknames for all of them. It was part of his storytelling trait. He enjoyed spending time with his family telling his stories, as well as showing off his talent of determining if an egg was a double yolk. He was best known in the foodie world for his famous peanut butter, onion and banana sandwiches. He did make sure to tell everyone about the deliciousness of his concoction. He had a fondness of Spam, his favorite flavor being Portuguese Sausage. He cherished Sharon, his loving wife of 21 years. They enjoyed traveling as long as Sharon did not forget to pack his clothes. Hopefully he remembered his bag for this journey. A celebration of life and storytelling event will be held at a later date.



