Jerry Morris, 83, of Snohomish, WA, died May 17, 2019. Jerry was well known in the Everett, WA, area. He retired after 40 years of employment from Associated Sand & Gravel where he was their Purchasing Manager. After retirement, he worked briefly for Dennis Petroleum and Aero Construction. Jerry was a member of The Snohomish County Dahlia Society and The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Snohomish. Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Meagan; son-in-law, Gabe; and grandsons, Gunnar and Stirling. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, friend, brother and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Jerry, you are always in our thoughts and held close in our hearts. We love and miss you everyday. Hunting camp will not be the same without your stories around the campfire. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lookout Lodge in Snohomish (2410 Newberg Road), Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Wild Life Association or Rescue.



