Jerry Thaddeus Jensen At rest: Jerry T. Jensen. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, and a resident of Everett, WA, by way of Sigourney, IA. Proud Catholic, Vietnam veteran, traveler, and relentless 35+ year Boeing man. Jerry loved his family and home, the Green Bay Packers and UW Huskies, but was not a fan of the Seachickens. Jerry passed peacefully at home surrounded by his adoring family on August 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Birgit; children: Christine and Christopher, son, Patrick and granddaughter, Payton, son, Jerry, daughter- in-law, Marci, and grandchildren, Riley and Cooper. He has reunited with his sons, Jerry James and Ronald Jensen, sister, Mary, both his birth and foster parents, and granddaughter, Calli. A true warrior to the end, Jerry never lost the quick wit or sense of humor he was known for – he will be dearly missed by all lucky enough to have known him. A funeral mass will be held on August 29, 2019 at 12pm at St. Mary Magdalen Parish.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 27, 2019