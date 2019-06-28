Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry W. Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry William Stewart Jerry Stewart 'Jer Bear' age 4, of Williston, ND, was suddenly carried away by angels on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Jerry succumbed to a massive undetected brain tumor. Jerry is the son of Ian (Snohomish High 2006) and Rachel Stewart of Williston. Jerry is the grandson, nephew, and cousin of the long-time Snohomish Boukje and Tomm Stewart family and the Amy and Kevin McElheny family (Ishpeming, MI). A celebration of Jerry's life was held at the Williston Fire Station #2 with full firefighter honors. Ian is a member of Williston Fire and Rescue. More than 400 well-wishers attended. Pastor Tanner Collette officiated. Interment was at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery. "There are treasures for children in heaven above who love Jesus and walk in His way ."



Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 28, 2019

