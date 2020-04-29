Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse "The Jet" Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 29, 1950 - April 26, 2020 Jesse "THE JET" Williams, a dual sport All-American, Michigan State Spartan, beloved coach, father, and friend to many, crossed the final goal line on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the age of 69. Born April 29, 1950 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, Williams was one of the top running backs in the nation in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Nicknamed, "The Jet" for his explosive speed, Williams was impossible to catch once the ball was in his hands. While at Michigan State, Williams, and teammate Eric "The Flee" Allen combined to set the Spartans single game rushing record between two backs on October 30, 1971 against Purdue. Williams went on to earn a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice, and in 1989 founded Classic Claims Service, the first minority owned claims adjusting firm in Washington State. While Jesse's accomplishments on the field cannot be ignored, his humbleness and character off the field is what truly defined him. Jesse had a passion for helping others and loved kids. Jesse coached youth sports for over 35 years in Snohomish County, and was most recently on staff at Eisenhower & Gateway Middle Schools, coaching Football and Track. Jesse loved spending time with his friends, family, and most of all his two grandchildren. Jesse had an unmatched sense of humor, and had no problem letting you know that as a Claims Adjuster, lying to him would be a scientific impossibility. Jesse passed away peacefully, supported by hundreds of friends, family, the town of Bellefontaine, and the entire Spartan Nation. GO GREEN!!! Today would have been Jesse's 70th Birthday. He will always be a Legend in our hearts and his legacy will be remembered forever. He is survived by his mother, Valorie Taylor; former spouse, Carole Williams; two children, Curtis Williams & Eric Williams; Nine siblings, Beverly Dixon, Dallas Williams, Vera Taylor, Anthony Taylor, Paul D. Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Paula Causey, Danielle



April 29, 1950 - April 26, 2020 Jesse "THE JET" Williams, a dual sport All-American, Michigan State Spartan, beloved coach, father, and friend to many, crossed the final goal line on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the age of 69. Born April 29, 1950 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, Williams was one of the top running backs in the nation in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Nicknamed, "The Jet" for his explosive speed, Williams was impossible to catch once the ball was in his hands. While at Michigan State, Williams, and teammate Eric "The Flee" Allen combined to set the Spartans single game rushing record between two backs on October 30, 1971 against Purdue. Williams went on to earn a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice, and in 1989 founded Classic Claims Service, the first minority owned claims adjusting firm in Washington State. While Jesse's accomplishments on the field cannot be ignored, his humbleness and character off the field is what truly defined him. Jesse had a passion for helping others and loved kids. Jesse coached youth sports for over 35 years in Snohomish County, and was most recently on staff at Eisenhower & Gateway Middle Schools, coaching Football and Track. Jesse loved spending time with his friends, family, and most of all his two grandchildren. Jesse had an unmatched sense of humor, and had no problem letting you know that as a Claims Adjuster, lying to him would be a scientific impossibility. Jesse passed away peacefully, supported by hundreds of friends, family, the town of Bellefontaine, and the entire Spartan Nation. GO GREEN!!! Today would have been Jesse's 70th Birthday. He will always be a Legend in our hearts and his legacy will be remembered forever. He is survived by his mother, Valorie Taylor; former spouse, Carole Williams; two children, Curtis Williams & Eric Williams; Nine siblings, Beverly Dixon, Dallas Williams, Vera Taylor, Anthony Taylor, Paul D. Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Paula Causey, Danielle Smith , Helena Burton; two grandchildren, Gabriella Williams and Tyson Williams. A celebration of life will be held later at a future date in Everett, Washington and Bellefontaine, Ohio. For more information, or to share a memory of Jesse please visit: www.jessethejet.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close