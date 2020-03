Jessica Arrionne DeHeer Sept. 19, 1996 - March 22, 2020 Jessica Arrionne DeHeer, 23, passed away at her family home on March 22, 2020. Jessica was born on Sept. 19, 1996 in San Diego, CA. She loved attending Willow Place, doing artwork, and especially her Mom. She graduated from Marysville Pilchuck H.S. in 2015. She is survived by her Mom, Wendy Starks DeHeer, of Arlington, WA; her father, John DeHeer, Sr. of Simi Valley, CA; and her two brothers, Michael DeHeer, of Hemet, CA, and Wesley DeHeer, of Arlington WA; her half brother, John DeHeer, Jr. of Queensbury, New York; her grandmothers, Linda Starks, of Marysville, Marion DeHeer of Schuylerville; and her aunts, Jeannie Kosko, Stephanie Starks, and Jacynda McKenzie; and her cousins, Dezirae McKenzie, Kaylee and Kelsey Kosko, and Dilon Scott and Samatha Scott Ray. Services will be held at a later date.