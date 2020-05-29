Jessica Lee Jubie
September 5, 1989 - May 9, 2020 Jessica Lee Jubie, 30, of Marysville, WA passed away on May 9, 2020. Jessica was born in Everett, WA on September 5, 1989. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend to many. Jessica had a beautiful soul, a witty sense of humor and smile that could light up a room. She helped countless people throughout her life and was an inspiration to many. She enjoyed spending time with her beautiful daughter, who was the light of her life. Jessica loved her daughter to the moon and back and will continue to watch over her from heaven. Jessica is survived by her daughter, Madalynne; her parents, Lynne Gregory and Phil Jubie; sister, Trisha; niece, Paityn; nephew, Bastian; and cat, Nala. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Jessica is preceded in death by her grandmother, Patricia Pruitt; cat, Daisy. Jessica will be on our minds every single day and remain in our hearts and souls forever. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life for Jessica will be held at a later date when we can gather in-person to commemorate her.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
