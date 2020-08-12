1/1
Jessica McCurdy
1988 - 2020
Jessica Nicole McCurdy passed away unexpectedly on August 4th, 2020 from a brain hemorrhage at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA. She was born on January 3rd, 1988 and grew up in Lake Stevens, WA. Jessica worked at Chin Legal Group in Lynnwood, WA .She was a hard worker and took great pride in her job where she was adored by all her colleagues. Jessica was extraordinarily strong willed and smart. She was care free and funny, and her smile lit up the room. She loved her family unconditionally and was very loyal to the people she cared about. She is survived by her son Caleb, mother Maggie, father Rod, sister Samantha, niece Genesis, Cousin Christine, and many more family members and friends.There will be services to celebrate her life at a future date. Jess was very loved by her family, and she will be greatly missed.

January 3, 1988 - August 4, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
