Jessica Y. Buning Jessica Buning passed away November 25, 2019. Born March 14 ,1982 in Everett WA, a proud life long Washington resident. Jessica is survived by her husband, Josh Buning; her daughter, Madyson Buning; her mother, Carol Haight; her siblings, Ryan and Rachel Haight, and grand mother, Sharon Ogden. Jessica was a force to be reckoned with in life and she will be forever memorialized and cherished by those whose life she affected. Her heart was too big for this world. There will be a memorial service held at the Floral Hall at Forest Park, Everett WA, January 5, 2020 from 12-3 pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 13, 2019