July 24, 1973 - March 19, 2019 Jessie Giles Wiecher was born July 24, 1973 in Santa Cruz, CA. He passed away peacefully in his home, in Everett, WA on March 19, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Jessie was preceded in death by his mother, Larreece Ann Murray; and his brother, James Fuller. He is survived by two brothers, Sean Vezina and Fernando "Larry" Montanez; as well as his daughter, Sabrina Wiecher, who he loved with his whole heart. Jessie is also survived by many friends whom he considered family. He made friends easily with his wit, charm, humor and big heart. Our memories and love for you will go on forever Jessie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in Santa Cruz, CA where he grew up.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 30, 2019