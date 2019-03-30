Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Giles Wiecher. View Sign

July 24, 1973 - March 19, 2019 Jessie Giles Wiecher was born July 24, 1973 in Santa Cruz, CA. He passed away peacefully in his home, in Everett, WA on March 19, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Jessie was preceded in death by his mother, Larreece Ann Murray; and his brother, James Fuller. He is survived by two brothers, Sean Vezina and Fernando "Larry" Montanez; as well as his daughter, Sabrina Wiecher, who he loved with his whole heart. Jessie is also survived by many friends whom he considered family. He made friends easily with his wit, charm, humor and big heart. Our memories and love for you will go on forever Jessie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in Santa Cruz, CA where he grew up.



July 24, 1973 - March 19, 2019 Jessie Giles Wiecher was born July 24, 1973 in Santa Cruz, CA. He passed away peacefully in his home, in Everett, WA on March 19, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Jessie was preceded in death by his mother, Larreece Ann Murray; and his brother, James Fuller. He is survived by two brothers, Sean Vezina and Fernando "Larry" Montanez; as well as his daughter, Sabrina Wiecher, who he loved with his whole heart. Jessie is also survived by many friends whom he considered family. He made friends easily with his wit, charm, humor and big heart. Our memories and love for you will go on forever Jessie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in Santa Cruz, CA where he grew up. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close