July 18, 1950 - February 22, 2020 69 years old of Monroe, WA Jill was born in Tacoma, WA and she passed peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends in Everett, WA on February 22, 2020. Jill was born on July 18, 1950 to Jack and Betty Daniels along with her twin brother, Jack. She was raised in Monroe, WA with her nine brothers and sisters. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1968 along with brother, Jack and sister, Cherrie. She graduated in 2011 from Everett Community College with a degree in Medical Coding. Jill spent most of her life working in manufacturing, first for MarPac Windows and later for US Marine. She filled many different positions from constructing and assembling boat windows to inventory control and administrative assisting. While these jobs paid the bills, her greatest accomplishment was raising her children, Tim, Jason, Robert, Chris, and her foster daughter, Katie. She retired in 2012, enjoying many family fishing trips, camping trips to Lake Cushman, Flowing Lake, and Lake Goodwin. When she was younger, she had a passion for dancing, including teaching country line dancing at few local establishments, however her greatest joy was growing and maintaining her beautiful gardens and having play dates with her grand and great-grandchildren. Jill is preceded in death by her father and mother, Jack and Betty Daniels; brothers, Jim and Gene Daniels. She is survived by her brothers, Richard and Debbie Daniels, Jack and Mary Daniels, Mike and Becky Daniels, Will and Michele Daniels; her sisters, Diane and Rodger Watts, Cherrie and Tom Murphy; her children, Timothy and Amie Vaughn, Jason and Kendra Vaughn, Robert and Bridget Vaughn, Christopher Thompson, Katie and Steve Stoddard; lifelong best friend, Tammy McCauley; as well as many grand and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life is being held on April 18, 2020 at the Camelot Chalet on Camano Island at 2:00 p.m.



