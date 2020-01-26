Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Henderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jill Muriel Henderson Jan. 19, 1949 - Dec. 18, 2019 Jill Muriel Henderson passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at the family home in Tulalip, WA, with her family by her side. Jill was born on January 19, 1949 to the late James B. Henderson and late Eva Geraldine Henderson in Long Beach, CA. She spent her childhood in Southern California and moved to the Pacific Northwest as a young adult. Jill pursued an education at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA, where she earned multiple degrees. After raising her family, Jill returned to her profession as an Educator throughout Snohomish County, WA. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, William T. Johnson; as well as her children; Jennevieve Anderson, Loren Johnson, Meghan Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Elena-Marie Johnson; and her beloved granddaughters; Eva-Linae, Lily, Emma and Kenzie. She is also survived by her brother, James B. Henderson II; and three children from B.C., Canada. All are welcome to attend a Memorial Service on February 9, 2020, at Forest Park Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4132 Federal Ave. Everett, WA 98203 at 1:00 p.m.



Jill Muriel Henderson Jan. 19, 1949 - Dec. 18, 2019 Jill Muriel Henderson passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at the family home in Tulalip, WA, with her family by her side. Jill was born on January 19, 1949 to the late James B. Henderson and late Eva Geraldine Henderson in Long Beach, CA. She spent her childhood in Southern California and moved to the Pacific Northwest as a young adult. Jill pursued an education at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA, where she earned multiple degrees. After raising her family, Jill returned to her profession as an Educator throughout Snohomish County, WA. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, William T. Johnson; as well as her children; Jennevieve Anderson, Loren Johnson, Meghan Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Elena-Marie Johnson; and her beloved granddaughters; Eva-Linae, Lily, Emma and Kenzie. She is also survived by her brother, James B. Henderson II; and three children from B.C., Canada. All are welcome to attend a Memorial Service on February 9, 2020, at Forest Park Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4132 Federal Ave. Everett, WA 98203 at 1:00 p.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020

