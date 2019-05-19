Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Henness. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jill Baldwin Henness Jill Louise (Baldwin) Henness passed on March 31, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. Jill was born in Everett, WA, to John (Butch) Baldwin and Shirley Baldwin on September 6, 1957. She was the youngest of three children and the only daughter. Jill grew up in the red house on the speedway in Mukilteo, WA. The family spent their summers camping and fishing with family friends that spanned generations. She graduated from Mariner High School in 1975, participating in track, cheerleading and basketball. Jill grew up loving sports, she was a diehard Seahawks fan and commissioner of the fantasy football league. After high school, Jill worked for the Mukilteo Boys and Girls Club and continued to support BGC kids throughout her life by, among other things, attending and facilitating the Luau auction fundraiser. The Baldwin family often kept the party (and Chuck Davis) at the club until the early the early hours of the morning, it became a tradition. She went on to earn a BS in accounting from Central Washington University. Jill split her career in accounting between working for the Snohomish County PUD and Goodsell and Associates tax accounting. She made lifelong friends at each job. Jill has two sons, Miles and Kirk McGillivray. Jill reconnected with childhood friend, Pat Henness at their 20 year high school reunion. The friendship turned into a relationship and then a marriage. The family moved from Mukilteo to Arlington, WA, where the boys were active in school sports and activities for Lakewood schools. She was their biggest fan at basketball games and drama performances, often traveling to away ball games and even New York with the drama students. She was proud to be a basketball mom and stayed in touch with many of the moms after graduation. She is survived by husband, Patrick Henness, her sons, Miles (Kathleen) McGillivray and Kirk McGillivray; her mother, Shirley Baldwin; brothers, Darryl (Pamela) Baldwin and Guy (Andrea) Baldwin; uncle James Murray; cousins Shannon (Stan Duncan) Murray, Kischka (Julie) Bluspiro and Rachel Murray; nephews, Quinten (Amanda) Baldwin, David McDowell, nieces, Shannon Baldwin, April Baldwin, Marissa (Troy) Schuh and Stephanie McDowell, great nephew, Jack Schuh and great niece, Olivia Schuh. Jill was preceded in death by her father, Butch Baldwin and aunts, Margret Murray and Carol Blust. A celebration of her life will be held on June 2, 2019 at the Harbor Point Boys and Girls Club from 2-6 pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lakewood Booster Club and or Providence Hospice of Snohomish County.



