September 27, 1937-July 22, 2019 Jim Compton, age 81, of Quincy, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 22, 2019. Jim was born to Myrtle and Roy Compton on September 27, 1937 in Chickasha, OK. Jim's family moved several times between El Reno, OK and Seattle, WA, finally settling in Seattle when Jim was about seven years old. In the mid-1940's, Jim met his future bride, Sherryll Hastain at the church both families attended. They were married June 20, 1957, in Seattle, WA. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage, raising three children together. After completing school, Jim joined the Marine Reserves and then enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country but had to take an honorable hardship discharge in order to support his parents and sisters after his dad's debilitating heart attack. He continued his service in the Navy Reserves until 1961. At a young age, Jim learned his career of painting from his father. He worked for various painting companies in the Seattle area and was on the crew who painted the Seattle Space Needle during its construction. In 1968, Jim accepted a position at the University of Washington Maintenance Department Paint Shop where he retired in 1992 as Paint Shop Director. Jim loved music and started singing and playing his guitar in church. This love also carried over into his leisure time. After Jim and Sherryll learned to square dance in 1968, Jim attended classes including an apprenticeship and was a square dance caller for almost 40 years. He called his last dance on June 8, 2019 in Ephrata, WA for the Wheatland and Whirlers. In addition to square dancing, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and travelling. After retirement, Jim and Sherryll became full time RVers. Over the course of 10 years, they travelled to three countries, visiting every state in the US with the exception of North Dakota. They drove the Alaska Highway three times and also visited every Major League Baseball Park in the US and Canada. Jim was a huge baseball fan and loved the Seattle Mariners. Not only was he a Little League coach for Kevin, he also taught all his grandsons pitching techniques, passing on his love for the game. Jim was preceded in death by both his parents and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Sherryll, his daughters, Melinda (Gerry) and Tamara (John); and his son, Kevin (Kristen), eight grandchildren, Maegan (Patrick), Brian (Melissa), Rory (Cara), Chris, Tyson (Victoria), Michael, Zachary (Laura) and Stacy (Quincy); as well as nine great grandchildren with two great grandsons on the way. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Purdy & Walters Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road in Lynnwood, WA on Saturday, August 3, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service and luncheon. Please visit www.floralhillslynnwood.com to leave your condolences on Jim's online guestbook.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019