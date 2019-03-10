Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Northrup. View Sign

We are heartbroken to share that James Charles Northrup passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2019 at the age of 81. Jim was born to Robert and Della Northrup on June 13, 1937. He was raised in Snohomish, WA, with his twin sister, June, and their older sister, Patricia Porter. Jim graduated from Snohomish High School in 1955 and remained close with his life long friends. After graduation Jim served in the United States Air Force, worked as dairy farmer and opened up Jim's Plumbing Store. Jim married Norma Jean Johnson in 1971. Jim and Jean moved to Manson, WA, in 1980 where he ran the Manson Farm Store, ultimately enjoying a career in real estate. Jim loved watching sports (and Judge Judy), afternoon visits to the casino, gardening, and was talented when it came to canning and cooking food for his family and sharing with friends. He loved sharing his knowledge and strong opinions with the kids and grandchildren. This has left us all with wonderful memories and comical stories to last a life time. He is survived by children, Lori Johnson Stach (Russell), Bill Johnson (Shelly), Joe Northrup (Denise) and JoAnn Northrup Schlueter; his sister, Patricia Porter of Manson; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Johnson; parents, Robert and Della Northrup; twin sister, June Northrup Olson; sons, James 'Jimmy' Northrup, and Daniel M. Johnson Jr. To honor his life, his family will host a celebration of life to be announced at a later time.



We are heartbroken to share that James Charles Northrup passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2019 at the age of 81. Jim was born to Robert and Della Northrup on June 13, 1937. He was raised in Snohomish, WA, with his twin sister, June, and their older sister, Patricia Porter. Jim graduated from Snohomish High School in 1955 and remained close with his life long friends. After graduation Jim served in the United States Air Force, worked as dairy farmer and opened up Jim's Plumbing Store. Jim married Norma Jean Johnson in 1971. Jim and Jean moved to Manson, WA, in 1980 where he ran the Manson Farm Store, ultimately enjoying a career in real estate. Jim loved watching sports (and Judge Judy), afternoon visits to the casino, gardening, and was talented when it came to canning and cooking food for his family and sharing with friends. He loved sharing his knowledge and strong opinions with the kids and grandchildren. This has left us all with wonderful memories and comical stories to last a life time. He is survived by children, Lori Johnson Stach (Russell), Bill Johnson (Shelly), Joe Northrup (Denise) and JoAnn Northrup Schlueter; his sister, Patricia Porter of Manson; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Johnson; parents, Robert and Della Northrup; twin sister, June Northrup Olson; sons, James 'Jimmy' Northrup, and Daniel M. Johnson Jr. To honor his life, his family will host a celebration of life to be announced at a later time.

