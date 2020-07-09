Jim M. Shields, 57, of Lake Stevens, passed away suddenly on July 2 while at work painting a house. He was the owner of his own residential painting business. Jim was very well known in his community as an active volunteer at the Boys and Girls club, as a baseball coach and mentor. He also was a recovering addict with 21 years of sobriety who worked his life sharing his wisdom and building a community of friends. Jim was an avid softball player for years, playing on a team called the " Recovering Rebels." He was a trusting and invaluable friend to those struggling with addiction.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Teresa Shields, and his two sons, Zach and Bobby Shields.
Donations to help the family can be made at GoFundMe (GoFundMe.com/f/5qpra-in-memory-of-Jim-shields
).
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. September 6, 1962 - July 2, 2020