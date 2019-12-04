Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy J. (Punk) Clawson Jimmy J. Clawson, 65 of Silvana, WA passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday morning, November 24, 2019. Jimmy was born on July 20, 1954 in Everett, WA to Jim and Mary Lou Clawson as their first born. Jimmy graduated from Cascade High in 1973 and spent his life in the Snohomish and Skagit Valley area. Jimmy had many life long friends who shared in his passion of hunting, boating, and fishing. His family and friends were an important part of his life. Jimmy was always there to lend a helping hand to all; he will be truly missed by all those who knew him. Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Mary Lou Clawson, brother, Mike Clawson; wife, Sharon; sister, Judy Spence, husband, Ed; nephews, nieces, and grandnephews and grandniece; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Clawson. A celebration of life gathering will be held on December 28, 2019 at the Silvana Viking Hall. The Open House will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Jimmy, donations may be made to the Puget Sound Kidney Center, Smokey Point or the American Diabetes Association.



Jimmy J. (Punk) Clawson Jimmy J. Clawson, 65 of Silvana, WA passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday morning, November 24, 2019. Jimmy was born on July 20, 1954 in Everett, WA to Jim and Mary Lou Clawson as their first born. Jimmy graduated from Cascade High in 1973 and spent his life in the Snohomish and Skagit Valley area. Jimmy had many life long friends who shared in his passion of hunting, boating, and fishing. His family and friends were an important part of his life. Jimmy was always there to lend a helping hand to all; he will be truly missed by all those who knew him. Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Mary Lou Clawson, brother, Mike Clawson; wife, Sharon; sister, Judy Spence, husband, Ed; nephews, nieces, and grandnephews and grandniece; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Clawson. A celebration of life gathering will be held on December 28, 2019 at the Silvana Viking Hall. The Open House will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Jimmy, donations may be made to the Puget Sound Kidney Center, Smokey Point or the American Diabetes Association. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close