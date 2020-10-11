Jimmy Quillen lost his battle with hepatocellular carcinoma on September 24th, 2020.

Jimmy was born to Gwen and Larry Quillen. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and became a professional middleweight boxer. He was also a barber and owned salons in San Francisco and New Mexico. He moved to Seattle where he met his wife Kameon. They married in 1996 and had two children, Annaliese and Kaden.

Jimmy owned Jimmy's Barber Shop in Marysville. https://www.heraldnet.com/business/jimmy-quillen-jimmys-barber-shop/

He was preceded by his parents, and his brothers Paul and David. He will be greatly missed.

