Oct. 30, 1940 - Nov. 24, 2019 Jo Ellen graduated from Everett High School class of 1958. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Royal; and her parents, Josephine Redmond Nelson and Charles Nelson. She is survived by her stepson, Jim Blair and family, Kathy, Brandi, Misty, Brett, Matt; and 11 great-grandchildren. Jo Ellen had an emergent heart issue on November 16, 2019 and spent a week in the hospital. She stated she had experienced a full life and was ready to go "home" to heaven. She elected to forgo treatment for her heart failure. She was brave and graceful through her departure from us. She passed with family at her side on November 24, 2019. She will be deeply missed, as she was a one-of-a-kind woman. She cared immensely for others. The world will be different without Jo Ellen Blair. Her goodbye in her words: "Tell all my friends, both here and far away, I will miss you all and will see you soon. To my grandparents, aunts and uncles – Thank you for everything you gave me and taught me through the years, both good and bad. To all my cousins, here and gone – I love each one of you very, very dearly. To my son – You weren't always a pain! I love you very much. My Kathy – I don't know what I would have done without you. For my four grandchildren - God could not have given me any better or more precious than you, no one could have been greater. To my 11 great-grand babies, God Bless you, you are the greatest gift. Doris – I didn't think I'd ever beat you... but here I go. John Boy, my second son, behave yourself and take care. To the Blairs, Trombleys, Larsens, Marxens – You have all meant so very, very much in my life. To Nathan, Megan and Amanda Rose – Thank you for being a great, great part of my life, I don't know what I would have done without you in my life. To the McBrides – Thank you for everything you have done for me over the years, God Bless you and may God take care of you. To everyone – Hey "you nuts" – you hang in there! I'll be waiting for you. I will see you someday. So, behave yourselves!" "Ja vold" Thank you to the Monroe Fire Department 911 responders on November 16 and to the amazing, kind, and caring staff at Providence Colby Hospital. There will be a Memorial for Jo on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Swiss Hall, Tualco Loop Rd, Monroe.



