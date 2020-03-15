Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Reid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 29, 1951 - March 10, 2020 On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Jo Reid, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 68. Jo was born on May 29, 1951 in Everett, WA to John and Addie Hendrickson. On September 21, 1974, she married Jim Reid. Together they raised a daughter, Sonja; and a son, John. She was always proud of her five grandchildren - Wyatt, Denay, Lucas, Addie, and Zoë and was a mother to daughter-in-law, Stephanie; and son-in-law, Mike. She graduated from Cascade High School in 1969 (and recently enjoyed her 50th reunion), attended Everett Community College, and obtained a certificate in Human Resource Management from Seattle Pacific University. Most notably, she worked for Western Gear, the Puget Sound Kidney Center, Providence Hospice and Home Care, and the Snohomish County PUD. She loved spending time with her family, and attended as many of her children and grandchildren's games, recitals, and school functions as she could. Jo enjoyed being active and spending time with others. She and Jim were active in two RV clubs where she enjoyed traveling and finding new recipes for each outing's potluck. She was fortunate to be one of "the girls" and was always off exploring, eating, or drinking margaritas with them. She was a "silver swimmer" and enjoyed spending time with other swimmers after class as much as the exercise itself. She enjoyed her garden, a good book, and a nice cup of tea. She was always behind a camera, recording the family, friends, and local scenery she loved. Jo was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Sonja and John; daughter-in law, Stephanie; son-in-law, Mike; and grandchildren, Wyatt, Denay, Lucas, Addie, and Zoë. She is loved and will be missed by all for her generous spirit, ready laugh, and kind heart. Jo will be privately interred at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at Legion Hall in Everett, WA on May 30, 2020 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020

