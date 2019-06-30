Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan A. Arends. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Amelia Arends Joan (Milne) Arends, 100, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Tacoma, Washington, on June 14, 2019. Joan was born in Everett, Washington, on September 29, 1918 to Andrew and Mary (Kingshott) Milne, who owned and operated the Colby Bakery. Her father died when she was three, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Oden Hall, who was then Everett's park superintendent. A 1937 graduate of Everett High School, Joan married John Arends in 1945 and became an integral part of his family's world. Everett was Joan's home for the first 91 years of her life. She worked as a secretary at Agnew Hardware before her two children were born. Her joys in life were family and friends, dancing, golfing at the Everett Golf and Country Club, "swimming in the bay" at her Whidbey Island beach house, and playing the organ. In 2010, she moved to Tacoma to be closer to her daughters and their families. Joan was preceded in death by her mother, father, and stepfather; her half-sister, Maggie (Milne) Buik of Dundee, Scotland; and her husband, John. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (John) Whitbeck and Patti (Tim) Traynor; her grandchildren, Meghan (Drew) Deal, Jason Traynor, and Ryan Traynor; her great grandchildren, Caleb Deal, Molly Deal, and Lucien Deal; and her first cousin and lifelong com-panion, Amelia Peterson. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on August 7, 2019 at Floral Hall at Forest Park, 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd., Everett, Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.



Joan Amelia Arends Joan (Milne) Arends, 100, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Tacoma, Washington, on June 14, 2019. Joan was born in Everett, Washington, on September 29, 1918 to Andrew and Mary (Kingshott) Milne, who owned and operated the Colby Bakery. Her father died when she was three, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Oden Hall, who was then Everett's park superintendent. A 1937 graduate of Everett High School, Joan married John Arends in 1945 and became an integral part of his family's world. Everett was Joan's home for the first 91 years of her life. She worked as a secretary at Agnew Hardware before her two children were born. Her joys in life were family and friends, dancing, golfing at the Everett Golf and Country Club, "swimming in the bay" at her Whidbey Island beach house, and playing the organ. In 2010, she moved to Tacoma to be closer to her daughters and their families. Joan was preceded in death by her mother, father, and stepfather; her half-sister, Maggie (Milne) Buik of Dundee, Scotland; and her husband, John. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (John) Whitbeck and Patti (Tim) Traynor; her grandchildren, Meghan (Drew) Deal, Jason Traynor, and Ryan Traynor; her great grandchildren, Caleb Deal, Molly Deal, and Lucien Deal; and her first cousin and lifelong com-panion, Amelia Peterson. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on August 7, 2019 at Floral Hall at Forest Park, 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd., Everett, Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close