Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Cornfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 20, 1941 - Oct. 5, 2019 Joan Frances Cornfield, a native of Everett, passed away Oct. 5, 2019 in Antioch, CA. A loving mother, devoted wife and loyal friend, Joan departed on her terms with no regrets surrounded by family members and close friends. She was born Nov. 20, 1941 to Floyd and Frances Sanderson. She grew up in Everett, WA., attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and was a member of the Everett High School Class of 1959. After high school she worked for accounting firms and later moved to managerial positions in retail in Washington and California. She made many lifelong friendships while managing a McDonald's franchise in Brentwood, CA., a short drive from her home on Bethel Island. Joan had a zest for life and a heart of gold. She never shied away from telling you exactly how she felt on a subject. We loved that about her. And she'd do anything for a friend in need. In recent months, as she struggled with the debilitating effects of cancer and chronic lung disease, Joan never complained and continued to be concerned about the well-being of those around her. We are thankful for the wonderful care provided to Joan by her dear friends, Cyndi Tanner and Jim Fettik. She had an unbreakable bond with her sister, Nancy. Joan shared often how blessed she was to have Nancy's unconditional love. She was also blessed having Tami Doench in her life, together sharing many laughs and much love. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stephen (1939-1964); sister, Nancy (1943- 2009), and loving husband of 25 years, Richard Cornfield. She is survived by three stepchildren, Debbie Cornfield, Jerry Cornfield and Mark Cornfield; a daughter, Louann (Brian), and five grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher, Claire, Jenna, Ben and Daniel. She is also survived by beloved brothers-in-law, Hills Collins and Bob Cornfield; cherished nephew, Scott Cornfield (Sandi); and niece, Lori Johnson (Chris); her first husband and close friend, Kirby Jensen; and numerous relatives, including cousin Tom Murray (Sandy) and aunt Joyce Nichols (Jim). Joan's spirit will live on in all of those who knew her. We will miss her terribly. Private interment will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pets Lifeline



Nov. 20, 1941 - Oct. 5, 2019 Joan Frances Cornfield, a native of Everett, passed away Oct. 5, 2019 in Antioch, CA. A loving mother, devoted wife and loyal friend, Joan departed on her terms with no regrets surrounded by family members and close friends. She was born Nov. 20, 1941 to Floyd and Frances Sanderson. She grew up in Everett, WA., attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and was a member of the Everett High School Class of 1959. After high school she worked for accounting firms and later moved to managerial positions in retail in Washington and California. She made many lifelong friendships while managing a McDonald's franchise in Brentwood, CA., a short drive from her home on Bethel Island. Joan had a zest for life and a heart of gold. She never shied away from telling you exactly how she felt on a subject. We loved that about her. And she'd do anything for a friend in need. In recent months, as she struggled with the debilitating effects of cancer and chronic lung disease, Joan never complained and continued to be concerned about the well-being of those around her. We are thankful for the wonderful care provided to Joan by her dear friends, Cyndi Tanner and Jim Fettik. She had an unbreakable bond with her sister, Nancy. Joan shared often how blessed she was to have Nancy's unconditional love. She was also blessed having Tami Doench in her life, together sharing many laughs and much love. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stephen (1939-1964); sister, Nancy (1943- 2009), and loving husband of 25 years, Richard Cornfield. She is survived by three stepchildren, Debbie Cornfield, Jerry Cornfield and Mark Cornfield; a daughter, Louann (Brian), and five grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher, Claire, Jenna, Ben and Daniel. She is also survived by beloved brothers-in-law, Hills Collins and Bob Cornfield; cherished nephew, Scott Cornfield (Sandi); and niece, Lori Johnson (Chris); her first husband and close friend, Kirby Jensen; and numerous relatives, including cousin Tom Murray (Sandy) and aunt Joyce Nichols (Jim). Joan's spirit will live on in all of those who knew her. We will miss her terribly. Private interment will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pets Lifeline https://www.petslifeline.org . 20145 Broadway, Sonoma, California 95476. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close