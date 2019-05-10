Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Elaine "Mickey" Irvine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Elaine "Mickey" Irvine Joan "Mickey" Irvine was born in Urdahl, Minnesota on January 19, 1923, the daughter of Alice and John Johnson, sister of Ted Johnson, Dorothy Cernich, and loving aunt of Terry Cernich, who all have preceded her in death. She was married to Richard "Dick" Irvine and they spent 17 years together before parting ways. Joan is survived by her children, Don (Sylvia) Irvine, Patty Kumbera, Carole (Pete) Morgan, and Richard (Beverly) Irvine. Grandma Mickey, as she was called, had 12 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren who, in January of this year, helped her celebrate a joyful 96th birthday. Joan lived a full life. In her youth, she delivered groceries on foot in the Rucker Hill neighborhood for her parents, who owned the Laurel Drive Grocery, later delivering as far away as Marysville, Washington. She graduated from Everett High School in 1940 then attended Pacific Lutheran University, and later earned her pilot's license in her early twenties before marrying and raising her family. After raising her family, she returned to school earning her B.A. at age 50 from the



Joan Elaine "Mickey" Irvine Joan "Mickey" Irvine was born in Urdahl, Minnesota on January 19, 1923, the daughter of Alice and John Johnson, sister of Ted Johnson, Dorothy Cernich, and loving aunt of Terry Cernich, who all have preceded her in death. She was married to Richard "Dick" Irvine and they spent 17 years together before parting ways. Joan is survived by her children, Don (Sylvia) Irvine, Patty Kumbera, Carole (Pete) Morgan, and Richard (Beverly) Irvine. Grandma Mickey, as she was called, had 12 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren who, in January of this year, helped her celebrate a joyful 96th birthday. Joan lived a full life. In her youth, she delivered groceries on foot in the Rucker Hill neighborhood for her parents, who owned the Laurel Drive Grocery, later delivering as far away as Marysville, Washington. She graduated from Everett High School in 1940 then attended Pacific Lutheran University, and later earned her pilot's license in her early twenties before marrying and raising her family. After raising her family, she returned to school earning her B.A. at age 50 from the University of Washington . She later started the Mop Squad cleaning business. After retiring she used her education and passion for investing to found the Common Cents Investment Club, which she ran successfully for over 30 years with her friends, daughters, and Elaine Hinze, the club's steadfast treasurer. "Grandma Mickey", as she was fondly called, enjoyed a large closely-knit family who supported her in her final years. She was strong, resilient and lived a life of generosity, understanding, kindness, and was always there to lend a helping hand. She passed quietly at home in the comfort of her family on the morning of May 1, 2019 and will be deeply missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Stevens Senior Center. Please call 425-870-1978 for details. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close