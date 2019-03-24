Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Kirchgessner. View Sign





Joan Marie Kirchgessner Joan Kirchgessner was born in Okanogan, WA, on September 4, 1930 to Philip and Agnes Welter. She died peacefully at the age of 88 on February 6, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. As a teen, Joan sold enough tickets to become a Snohomish County Dairy Princess. She met her husband, Larry Kirchgessner, at Snohomish High School and married him on February 27, 1949. They moved to Arlington, WA, where they raised four children: Michael, Deborah, Mark, and Kim. In 1966 the family moved to Everett, WA, where Larry opened a new business, Larry's ARCO, at 19th and Wetmore. Joan went to work outside the home as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper. The lure of travel took Larry and Joan by RV across the western U.S. Eventually they went all over the world, to China, India, Africa, South America and Australia. In retirement they landed in the southern Arizona desert (Green Valley). Joan participated actively in the Newcomers Club and spent many an hour creating fine needlework art. She continued to make almost inedible fruit cakes over the years, but won unanimous praise for her rack of lamb. Joan is survived by her children, Mike (Susan), Deb (Kurt) Vause, and Kim (Rhonda); her grandsons, Christopher, Kyle, Jordan and Cooper; three great grandchildren: her brother, Donald (Ann) Welter of Wenatchee, WA; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved calico cat Chloe. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Larry; her parents; her three sisters, Phyllis, Carolyn, and Shirley; and her son, Mark. Many thanks to the staff at A Desert Villita and Homewatch Caregivers of Green Valley for their compassionate and heartfelt care. Memorial donations may be made to Animal League of Green Valley or the . At her request, there were no services. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

