September 23, 1934-May 15, 2019 Joan May Bernhardt, 84, of Everett, WA, passed away unexpectedly May 15, 2019. Joan was born September 23, 1934 in Everett, WA. Joan was a life-long resident of Everett, graduating from Everett High School in 1952. She worked for DSHS as Financial Lead for many years. She was a member of many local organizations including The Sons of Norway. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bernhardt; and by her parents, Andrew and Ella Fosse. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Wunschel; two daughters, Rochelle Terry and Robin (Lance) Talley; three grandchildren, Danielle O'Brien, Daniel (Lexa) Terry and Lisa Prescott. She also leaves seven great grandchildren. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 30, 2019