Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan May Bernhardt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 23, 1934-May 15, 2019 Joan May Bernhardt, 84, of Everett, WA, passed away unexpectedly May 15, 2019. Joan was born September 23, 1934 in Everett, WA. Joan was a life-long resident of Everett, graduating from Everett High School in 1952. She worked for DSHS as Financial Lead for many years. She was a member of many local organizations including The Sons of Norway. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bernhardt; and by her parents, Andrew and Ella Fosse. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Wunschel; two daughters, Rochelle Terry and Robin (Lance) Talley; three grandchildren, Danielle O'Brien, Daniel (Lexa) Terry and Lisa Prescott. She also leaves seven great grandchildren. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .



September 23, 1934-May 15, 2019 Joan May Bernhardt, 84, of Everett, WA, passed away unexpectedly May 15, 2019. Joan was born September 23, 1934 in Everett, WA. Joan was a life-long resident of Everett, graduating from Everett High School in 1952. She worked for DSHS as Financial Lead for many years. She was a member of many local organizations including The Sons of Norway. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bernhardt; and by her parents, Andrew and Ella Fosse. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Wunschel; two daughters, Rochelle Terry and Robin (Lance) Talley; three grandchildren, Danielle O'Brien, Daniel (Lexa) Terry and Lisa Prescott. She also leaves seven great grandchildren. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.