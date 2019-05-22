Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Stocker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan H. Stocker Joan Helen Stocker, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening May 9, 2019 into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Everett hospital following a short illness. Joan, commonly known by her nickname "Tootie" from her childhood, was born September 11, 1940 in Snohomish, WA, to Conrad and Alma (Vogel) Stocker. She was a lifelong and active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Snohomish. She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1960, a year later than normal due to an earlier bout with polio as a child. She survived the illness, but had some after effects that lasted her lifetime. She belonged to the "Post Polio" group in Snohomish County that met regularly. Following high school, Tootie attended and graduated from Everett Junior College. She was employed by ESD 189 for area schools for many years, both in Everett and in Mt. Vernon, WA. She loved to travel, having traveled to Europe several times on tours Alaska and Caribbean cruises and around the U.S. for family visits and sightseeing. Her Lord and Savior and her church were of great importance to her as she attended many functions in Lutheran churches in the Snohomish and Everett areas. Tootie was also involved in Snohomish County Thrivent chapter, Braille Workers at Immanuel Lutheran, the Everett Civic Music and state fraternal congress functions. Tootie is survived by her brother, Glenn C. Stocker and wife, Joan C. of Selah, WA; nieces and nephews, Shereen Stocker of Selah, Eric and Rebecca Stocker of Peterson, MN, Susan Juel Bork and Brett Bork of Ripon, WI, Jonathan and Saige Stocker of Eagle, ID, and their families and many friends and her church family too many to mention and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad (Barney) and Alma Stocker. Funeral services of celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Snohomish at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Zion Cemetery and a celebration luncheon at the church. Special thanks are given to her cousins, Ron and Joyce Johnson, Dale and Janet Bernhardt Grant and Alan Stocker, and others of her church family for their care and loving concern over the years and in her final days. And we all rejoice in the knowledge of her presence in Heaven with our Lord and Savior where there is Grace eternal and lasting love and freedom from illness. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran School, Snohomish, to the Lutheran Hour Ministries or to the . Our time on earth is simply a drop in the bucket of time compared to eternity. We are simply traveling through from earth to eternity. From tribulation to triumph. From Cross to Crown. From Grace to glory. Heaven is our goal. And it is worth it.



Joan H. Stocker Joan Helen Stocker, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening May 9, 2019 into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Everett hospital following a short illness. Joan, commonly known by her nickname "Tootie" from her childhood, was born September 11, 1940 in Snohomish, WA, to Conrad and Alma (Vogel) Stocker. She was a lifelong and active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Snohomish. She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1960, a year later than normal due to an earlier bout with polio as a child. She survived the illness, but had some after effects that lasted her lifetime. She belonged to the "Post Polio" group in Snohomish County that met regularly. Following high school, Tootie attended and graduated from Everett Junior College. She was employed by ESD 189 for area schools for many years, both in Everett and in Mt. Vernon, WA. She loved to travel, having traveled to Europe several times on tours Alaska and Caribbean cruises and around the U.S. for family visits and sightseeing. Her Lord and Savior and her church were of great importance to her as she attended many functions in Lutheran churches in the Snohomish and Everett areas. Tootie was also involved in Snohomish County Thrivent chapter, Braille Workers at Immanuel Lutheran, the Everett Civic Music and state fraternal congress functions. Tootie is survived by her brother, Glenn C. Stocker and wife, Joan C. of Selah, WA; nieces and nephews, Shereen Stocker of Selah, Eric and Rebecca Stocker of Peterson, MN, Susan Juel Bork and Brett Bork of Ripon, WI, Jonathan and Saige Stocker of Eagle, ID, and their families and many friends and her church family too many to mention and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad (Barney) and Alma Stocker. Funeral services of celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Snohomish at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Zion Cemetery and a celebration luncheon at the church. Special thanks are given to her cousins, Ron and Joyce Johnson, Dale and Janet Bernhardt Grant and Alan Stocker, and others of her church family for their care and loving concern over the years and in her final days. And we all rejoice in the knowledge of her presence in Heaven with our Lord and Savior where there is Grace eternal and lasting love and freedom from illness. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran School, Snohomish, to the Lutheran Hour Ministries or to the . Our time on earth is simply a drop in the bucket of time compared to eternity. We are simply traveling through from earth to eternity. From tribulation to triumph. From Cross to Crown. From Grace to glory. Heaven is our goal. And it is worth it. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 22, 2019

