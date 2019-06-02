Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn E. Parker. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn Era Parker March 23, 1924 – May 1, 2019 JoAnn Era Parker, 95, of Marysville, Washington, died suddenly Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019, at her home in Windsor Square Senior Living, where she had lived since 2007. "Lord, now you are letting your servant depart in peace, according to your word." -Luke 2:29 A memorial service to celebrate JoAnn's life will be held at 1pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 5115-100th Street NE, Marysville, Washington, 98270, where she was a charter member since 1965. Interment: Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 Southeast 240th Street, Kent, King County, Washington, 98042-4868 USA, with her beloved husband of 59 years, Jack Parker. Memorial Fund (in lieu of flowers): Mountain View Presbyterian Church Deacon's Fund. JoAnn Era Parker was born March 23, 1924, the second daughter of George and Elizabeth Slosson, in Omak, Washington, where her grandparents, Asa Ray and Elizabeth Mary Palmer had been prominent members of the community since 1913. She attended Omak Public Schools, graduating from Omak High School as Salutatorian of her class in 1942. After her high school graduation, she joined her family in Tacoma, Washington, where she began nurse's training in the University of Puget Sound's Nursing School at Tacoma General Hospital. Her training was completed in 1946, at Seattle Providence Hospital where she graduated with Registered Nurse certification. JoAnn met Jack Parker of Ione, Washington, at a friend's wedding in 1947, and several weeks later they were married October 10, 1947, at Central Lutheran Church in Seattle, Washington. Her nursing career was instrumental in helping the couple through the lean years of their marriage. They began raising their family in Omak, where JoAnn worked as a nurse at Omak Memorial Hospital and the adjacent clinic for almost ten years. In 1962, they moved the family to Marysville, the community she called home for nearly 60 years. She worked as an Obstetrics/Gynecology nurse at Everett General and Providence Hospitals in Everett, Washington, for over 30 years. As a charter member of Mountain View Presbyterian Church, she found time to be involved with the Presbyterian Women's Association, small groups, coffee bar serving/ maintenance, and served as a Deacon for the church. She was active until the time of her death. With her servant heart, she drove friends to appointments until she had to stop driving, monitored the halls for Windsor Square to provide health assistance to residents, and met with members of her church to help prepare for Sunday services. She travelled to many places, was a voracious reader, and loved to paint. Undoubtedly, her most cherished possessions were her children and their families. "Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves." -Romans 12:10 JoAnn is survived by her children: Linda Strawn of Vancouver, Washington; Douglas (Susan) Parker of Arlington, Texas; Susan (Jerry) Bailey of Bonney Lake, Washington; Cathy McCarty of Darrington, Washington; and Trudy (Gary) Crain of Burlington, Washington; grandchildren: Annie (Andy) Clay, Sherry (Dan) Adams, Angie (Gerry) Albin, Jeremy Bailey, Aaron Bailey, Beth (Chris) Jones, Terra (Dustin) Diedrich, Matthew (Veronica) Parker and Wesley (Allison) Parker; nine great-grandchildren, three step great-granddaughters, one great-great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack on December 27, 2006; and her sisters, Aletha Mae Robertson and Clarice Elizabeth Teesdale.





Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 2, 2019

