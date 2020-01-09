Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn Fisher was born April 12, 1938 in Port Angeles, WA to the late Cliff and Alma Maybee. On January 2, 2020 she peacefully passed in a nursing home in Marysville, WA surrounded by her loving family. JoAnn attended school in Bellingham, WA. She met and married the late Donald Fisher, they were married December 26, 1959 and raised four children. JoAnn had a career as a bookkeeper until she retired. She was very articulate and loved to paint, she loved canning, cooking, baking and sewing. She also loved to play bingo and never missed a Tuesday bingo day where she made several friends over the years. JoAnn was a big fan of the Mariners for many years, she very rarely missed a game. She also had a huge passion for her chocolate and Pepsi all the way to the end. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband and grandson, Michael Carter. She is survived by her sister, Judy, brother-in-law, Bob; daughters, Shelly, Tami, Lori and son, Jay and Trina; nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; niece, Tracy and nephew, Mitch; her dear friend, Hermina and many others. Per JoAnn's request, there will be no public service. A celebration of life will be held on January 10, 2020 for close family. Rest in peace mom/grandma/JoAnn, we all love you!



JoAnn Fisher was born April 12, 1938 in Port Angeles, WA to the late Cliff and Alma Maybee. On January 2, 2020 she peacefully passed in a nursing home in Marysville, WA surrounded by her loving family. JoAnn attended school in Bellingham, WA. She met and married the late Donald Fisher, they were married December 26, 1959 and raised four children. JoAnn had a career as a bookkeeper until she retired. She was very articulate and loved to paint, she loved canning, cooking, baking and sewing. She also loved to play bingo and never missed a Tuesday bingo day where she made several friends over the years. JoAnn was a big fan of the Mariners for many years, she very rarely missed a game. She also had a huge passion for her chocolate and Pepsi all the way to the end. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband and grandson, Michael Carter. She is survived by her sister, Judy, brother-in-law, Bob; daughters, Shelly, Tami, Lori and son, Jay and Trina; nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; niece, Tracy and nephew, Mitch; her dear friend, Hermina and many others. Per JoAnn's request, there will be no public service. A celebration of life will be held on January 10, 2020 for close family. Rest in peace mom/grandma/JoAnn, we all love you! Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close