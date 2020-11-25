JoAnn Lengenfelder was born on December 31, 1942, in Seattle. She passed away in her sleep at home in Arlington, WA with her husband on October 28, 2020. She was 77. The only child of Howard and Geraldine Bradley, JoAnn earned her Masters Degree in Anthropology from the University of Washington. She married David Lengenfelder in August 1993. A terrific mom, coach, artist, scorekeeper, store manager, and bookkeeper. An avid sports fan, you could find her watching baseball, football, or basketball every day of the week. Ever the gardener, canning and preserved much of it. She loved cooking, trying out new recipes, and creating menus for family events. JoAnn continued her other hobbies of toll painting, sewing, and embroidery. She is survived by her children Dana and Darren Marsden, David and Steven Lengenfelder, and granddaughter Aryah. No memorial service as per her request. Donations on JoAnn's behalf can be made to Worldvision.org

