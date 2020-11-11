Joann Olsen passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2020, following many years of Alzheimer's disease. This occurred on the birth date of her deceased daughter, Leslie. Joann had been looking forward to the heavenly reunion. She was born as Joann Shirley Wilham on January 4, 1932 in Helena, Montana to her mother, Dorcas Chalfan, and her father, Vincent Edgar Wilham, Jr. Soon thereafter, the family relocated to the Seattle area. Joann graduated from West Seattle High School in 1950. In January 1951, she enrolled at Washington State College, Pullman, WA. It was there when she met Clayton Olsen, a senior at WSC. A romance began that led to a Sept 28th wedding while Clayton was on a 10 day leave from the Army during the Korean War.

Joann and Clayton had recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. Joann was a home-maker for three children and her husband. Ronald Stephen was born July 6, 1952; Leslie Diane on October 31. 1954; and Kristine Lorraine on March 22, 1957. Home décor was a given gift. Joann and family were members of Central Lutheran Church of Everett, WA since 1956. She had active leadership on the Altar Guild and regularly involved in congregational life activities. Family outings were always important to her. When her husband retired in 1989, the two went by van on a wonderful eleven-week driving tour and motels of upper USA. Joanie's other interests included extended family, cooking, genealogy, reading, swimming, theatre and art, 1940-1950's music, movies and TV programs. Travels with her husband were always a blessing. Actual trips by bus/ship included Great Britain, Norway, Europe, China, Central and South America. The Holy Land cruise was thrilling and one being on the original Love Boat. Visiting and receiving her husband's relatives from Norway were always a family joy.

She was proceeded in death by daughter Leslie Sundberg, her parents Dorcas Ewell and Vincent Wilham, and step-father Leonard Ewell and brother-in-law's, Bill Strandrud, Robert Olsen and Lester Filion. She is survived by her husband, Clayton Olsen, son, Ronald Olsen and wife Kathleen, daughter, Kristine Olsen, sister-in laws, Virginia Filion, Donna Mae Olsen and Dorrine Strandrud; grandchildren, Tara (Jeffrey) Ingrum, Sarah (Matt) Neigel, Meridith Sundberg (Michael) Schultis, Samantha Sundberg, and Torin Sundberg. Great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Ingrum, Maddox and Landry Neigel, Miles and Emery Schultis, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Step-sisters, Candace Altamirano, Susan Fontes, and Wendee Shuell.

The family sincerely appreciated the support and care received from Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care. A memorial service will not be held at this time due to the pandemic. Any memorials can be made to the Community Feeding Program at Central Lutheran Church, 2702 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett, WA 98201-3590 or to one of your choice.

