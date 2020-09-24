JoAnn was born in Clarksville, Arkansas to William and Ouyda Schultz. She passed away at home, with family present, on September 9, 2020 from a long battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer.

She was raised and attended school primarily in Mountlake Terrace, WA. However, she was fortunate to have had the opportunity to live in several different locations as a youngster because her father was career Army officer. She would often comment on her time spent in Alaska, especially her fear of the school bus she rode turning around on the end of the pier. She worked at Scott Paper and the Teltone Corporation early on, then choose to be a homemaker.

Family gave JoAnn her most pleasure. She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She genuinely loved the holidays when family gatherings occurred. She absolutely treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a special connection with her granddaughter Lexi whom she helped raise, often commenting she was her fifth child. She never missed a birthday, of her offspring, sending cards and best wishes up to her last few weeks.

JoAnn was an avid collector of Hull pottery, for nearly 60 years. She amassed one of the largest collections in the country and was featured, along with her collection, in a book on the subject. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling across the country and taking many cruises with her husband and close friends and family.

JoAnn is survived by her husband Harold (Chum) Shoemaker and her children, Mike (Teri) Shoemaker, Melissa (Doug) Warren, Marty (Brenda) Shoemaker and Marlo (Steve) Warbis. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carol, sisters-in-law Edith and Muriel and brothers-in-law Jake and Jim.

In light of the pandemic, the family will plan a celebration of life memorial at a later date.

March 15, 1945 - September 9, 2020