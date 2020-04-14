Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Yoder. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanna Ruth (Tanis) Yoder November 28, 1924 - April 6, 2020 Joanna Ruth (Tanis) Yoder, 95, of Snohomish, WA, went home to be with the Lord, April 6, 2020. Joanna was a lifetime resident of Snohomish County. Born November 28, 1924 in Everett, WA, the daughter of the late Cornelius and Lena (Klien) Tanis. She was one of eight children. She married her beloved husband, Herbert Daniel Yoder, August 28, 1945, they remained happily married for 53 years until he went home to be with the Lord in March of 1999. Joanna was a lifetime homemaker. She said that her proudest family moment was when her four children were born. She was a faithful member and attender of Parkside Bible Chapel for 90 years. Joanna accepted the Lord, Jesus Christ, as her personal Savior at the age of 10. Joanna is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Lena Tanis; husband, Herb; son, Cornelius; and all of her siblings, Katherine, Carrie, Paul, John, Constance, James and Cornelius. Joanna is survived by her daughter, Lois (Mike) McBride; her son, Daniel Yoder and her son, Kenneth (Karen) Yoder. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A memorial service is to be held at Evergreen Funeral Home at a future date yet to be announced. She will be buried next to her husband and son at Cypress Cemetery in Everett, WA.





