Joanne K. Kirkley age 77 passed away peacefully July 29, 2020 with her family by her side at her home in Snohomish Wa after a couragous battle with Vascular Dementia, Alzheimers' and a stroke. She was born July 24 , 1943 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania Gertrude Markey (Hansberry) & Joesph M Markey. Joanne graduated June 1961 at Saint Huberts Girls High School in Philadelphia. Afterwards, headed to Wildwood New Jersey to meet up with her girlfriends from her old high school and it was there she met the love of her life Merle Kirkley and married him on March 24, 1962 at the Morrisville Presbyterian Church. Their first apartment was in Bristol PA and 1966 bought their first home in Langhorne Pa. Joanne was shy, but had the most amazing abilities and was the most honest person I ever met. She started out at Ben Weiner Studios as Photo Retoucher and became one of the best, sometimes doing 300 Graduating seniors a week. They moved to Endicott NY for a brief time and Langhorne PA for nine wonderful years, where she immediatly started remodeling her new home. Joanne could do anything that she wanted. She would see something, sketch it, and make. She was a wonderful woodcrafter, artist, cook, baker, gardner and most of all Wife, Mother, Grandmother and GreatGrandma. In 1975 they made the move to her beloved town of Snohomish and never left. They first moved to Lords Hill and then bought her dream home on Ave A Snohomish (the Matt Albert House 1900) where they lived until 2016. And then moved a half a mile to the Pearl St Condos. On Lords Hill, a highlight (or low light) built a fence on their property and it tested their marriage skills. She was a perfectionist and Merle, not so much. Joanne was an active member of Snohomish Lions Club, Snohomish Senior Center and the long standing group of toll painting class led by Donna Walsh and friends. For almost 20 years she owned and operated Cadyville Carriage House. Her reputation, because of her special touches, people came from far and wide. Merle and Joanne were a team and blessed to travel with their children to many place in the United States. They also traveled Europe, Austraila, Singapore, South Afrrica, and more. Her children and family were everything to her. She is survived and missed by her husband, Merle, they have been married 58 plus years. Children, Mary Frances (Orman Deceased) Edwards, Kristin Kirkley Baylor and Merle Kirkley (Mary Deceased); grand children, Daryl Edwards (Betty) Reilly and Hannah Baylor; great grand children Emma and Logan; sisters, Jacquelyn Conroy, Susannna Doherty, Lynn Andersen; and brother, Joesph Markey . She will also be missed by many friends. Joanne will be rembered for her infectious smile, sense of humor and kindness. She made an impact on peoples lives. She is also survived by Edward Kirkley, brother in law and her aunt Janet 93.

With Covid19 Pandemic in mind the family will have a private clebration of life at GAR Cementary Snohomish at 11 am on August 20, 2020 followed by a reception at their home for family and friends. Next year we plan on having a Celebration of Joanne on her birthday.

We were blessed to have her at home after a major stroke. Her family was there to help and comfort her, also friends Beth Buckley, Hank Eskridge and our caregiver who was a God send, Patty Goodwin, Providence Hospice and Home Care Nurse Karla, Snohomish Fire Deparment and Medics and lots of friends.

For those who wish to make donations, Snohomish Education Foundation, 21 Ave. A #6 Snohomish Wa 98290, Snohomish Senior Center 506 4th st Snohomish Wa 98290, Mary Kiesau Community Fellowship Fund, CFNCW, 9 South Wenatchee ave Wenatchee Wa 98801 or Providence Hospice and Home Care 2731 Wetmore Ave Everett wa 98201.

Joanne will be laid to rest in the columbarium at GAR Cemetary. Joannes pain is gone from the cruelest disease ever. She is home with our Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ. We miss her so much.

July 24, 1943 - July 29, 2020