Joanne (Matney) McFarland went to be with Our Lord on July 14, 2019. Joanne was raised in Lake Stevens, WA and graduated from Lake Stevens in 1990. She leaves behind her parents, Sheron and Kevin Hearn; two sisters, Helen Michelle Matney and Cheri Ewen; also brother, Andrew Hearn. She leaves two daughters, Natosha McFarland and Reshai Mckey; and two grandsons, Jaceon, and Anoha. She also leaves a long-time companion, Perry Blye; and close friend, Randa Ahlborn. A celebration of Joanne's life will be August 24, 2019 in Machias, WA from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at 13524 Pilchuck Way, (turn on Riviera Blvd.) Snohomish, WA 98290.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 17, 2019