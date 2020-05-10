Carolyn and family. Deepest sympathy to ALL. She did leave a great legacy in each of her beautiful daughters and grandkids. Beautiful she was, inside and out. She will be missed by many. Just loved running into you mom and dad after we grew up and all moved away. Big smiles and always a sweet greetings. The goodness radiated from her. May God bring you peace and surround you with love during this difficult time.

Brenda Fecht (Nations)

Friend