Joanne Nysether
1936 - 2020
Joanne Arlene Nysether, 83, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 1, 2020 in their Surprise, AZ home. She was born on June 27, 1936 in Oso, WA. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Lyle, at home; three daughters and their spouses, Carolyn and John Cross, Catherine and Charles Cahuya, Linda and Wally Farley; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Brothers and their spouses: Ike and Mary Bradley, Skip and Judy Bradley, and Buzz (deceased) and Sandy Bradley. Sisters and their spouses: Patty and Zsolt Dornay and Addie McCloud Bradley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rush and Johanna Bradley; brother Buzz; and sister Carolyn. Graveside services will be attended by immediate family. A Celebration of Joanne's Life is planned later this summer. The full obituary is available on Gilbertson Funeral Home website, gilbertsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joanne's memory to Church of Transfirguration, Of Rev. Janet Lloyd, 56738 Sturgeon Rd, Darrington, WA 98241; or the Silvana Firefighters Association, Box 129, Silvana, WA 98287; or a charity of your choice. Joanne will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on in the memories of her family and friends.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Carolyn and family. Deepest sympathy to ALL. She did leave a great legacy in each of her beautiful daughters and grandkids. Beautiful she was, inside and out. She will be missed by many. Just loved running into you mom and dad after we grew up and all moved away. Big smiles and always a sweet greetings. The goodness radiated from her. May God bring you peace and surround you with love during this difficult time.
Brenda Fecht (Nations)
Friend
May 7, 2020
Joanne was a beautiful soul and old fashioned (in the BEST ways) mom who raised a wonderful family while always honoring her husband and keeping him cared for and happy. I will remember her always with a smile on her face and kind words for those close. Heaven has gained a true angel. RIP, Joanne and blessings to your family and loved ones.
Joyce Stevenson
Friend
