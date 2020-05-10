Joanne Arlene Nysether, 83, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 1, 2020 in their Surprise, AZ home. She was born on June 27, 1936 in Oso, WA. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Lyle, at home; three daughters and their spouses, Carolyn and John Cross, Catherine and Charles Cahuya, Linda and Wally Farley; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Brothers and their spouses: Ike and Mary Bradley, Skip and Judy Bradley, and Buzz (deceased) and Sandy Bradley. Sisters and their spouses: Patty and Zsolt Dornay and Addie McCloud Bradley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rush and Johanna Bradley; brother Buzz; and sister Carolyn. Graveside services will be attended by immediate family. A Celebration of Joanne's Life is planned later this summer. The full obituary is available on Gilbertson Funeral Home website, gilbertsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joanne's memory to Church of Transfirguration, Of Rev. Janet Lloyd, 56738 Sturgeon Rd, Darrington, WA 98241; or the Silvana Firefighters Association, Box 129, Silvana, WA 98287; or a charity of your choice. Joanne will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on in the memories of her family and friends.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.